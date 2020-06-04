All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8200 Edgemoor Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8200 Edgemoor Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:44 AM

8200 Edgemoor Place

8200 Edgemoor Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8200 Edgemoor Place, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Available July 7. Spacious, one-story South Austin home on beautiful corner lot in quiet, residential Maple Run neighborhood, near Mopac, Brodie & Slaughter. Includes dishwasher, microwave, stove, and refrigerator with water dispenser, washer/dryer. Master with walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Breakfast room & formal dining, fireplace, 2-car garage, fenced backyard with lovely deck, shed & tools for your use. No pets, no smoking. No HOA! Quarterly pest control included. Security deposit = 1 month's rent

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

This home is occupied but you are welcome to arrange a showing. Please practice safe hygiene by wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, etc. Your agent will guide you on how to view the home safely.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 Edgemoor Place have any available units?
8200 Edgemoor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8200 Edgemoor Place have?
Some of 8200 Edgemoor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 Edgemoor Place currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Edgemoor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Edgemoor Place pet-friendly?
No, 8200 Edgemoor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8200 Edgemoor Place offer parking?
Yes, 8200 Edgemoor Place offers parking.
Does 8200 Edgemoor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8200 Edgemoor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Edgemoor Place have a pool?
No, 8200 Edgemoor Place does not have a pool.
Does 8200 Edgemoor Place have accessible units?
No, 8200 Edgemoor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Edgemoor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8200 Edgemoor Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin