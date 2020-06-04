8200 Edgemoor Place

Amenities

Available July 7. Spacious, one-story South Austin home on beautiful corner lot in quiet, residential Maple Run neighborhood, near Mopac, Brodie & Slaughter. Includes dishwasher, microwave, stove, and refrigerator with water dispenser, washer/dryer. Master with walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Breakfast room & formal dining, fireplace, 2-car garage, fenced backyard with lovely deck, shed & tools for your use. No pets, no smoking. No HOA! Quarterly pest control included. Security deposit = 1 month's rent



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



This home is occupied but you are welcome to arrange a showing. Please practice safe hygiene by wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, etc. Your agent will guide you on how to view the home safely.

