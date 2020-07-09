All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
819 E. 11th
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

819 E. 11th

819 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

819 East 11th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18202f60a1 ---- WELCOME TO ELEVEN BY WINDSOR Eleven by Windsor luxury apartments in Austin allow you to reside in comfort and sophistication while exploring the unique and dynamic culture of East Austin - just a few minutes from The Capitol, Lady Bird Lake, and the LBJ Presidential Library. With a Walk Score of 89, Eleven by Windsor is close to many novel shops and restaurants for your entertainment. The search for luxury apartments in Austin ends at Eleven by Windsor. We offer a large selection of apartment styles and sizes designed to fit your needs. Each apartment comes standard with rich hardwood flooring or polished concrete, modern espresso or white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant accent lighting. Every space is carefully designed and built to go above and beyond your needs. Complete with state-of-the-art machines and free weights, our fitness room allows you to get the most out of your work out. Eleven proudly houses an onsite fully functional bike storage and repair shop for our cycling enthusiasts. On those hot Austin days, cool off and relax in Eleven&rsquo;s modern aqua lounge, complete with a pool courtyard, sunning ledges and cabanas. Sitting flawlessly amongst the bustle of East Austin, Eleven by Windsor fits right in with the thriving energy and captivating culture of Austin, Texas. View our photo gallery and call us today to schedule a tour of any of our luxury apartments, or visit our leasing office for additional information. Your new home awaits you at Eleven by Windsor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 E. 11th have any available units?
819 E. 11th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 E. 11th have?
Some of 819 E. 11th's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 E. 11th currently offering any rent specials?
819 E. 11th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 E. 11th pet-friendly?
No, 819 E. 11th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 819 E. 11th offer parking?
No, 819 E. 11th does not offer parking.
Does 819 E. 11th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 E. 11th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 E. 11th have a pool?
Yes, 819 E. 11th has a pool.
Does 819 E. 11th have accessible units?
No, 819 E. 11th does not have accessible units.
Does 819 E. 11th have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 E. 11th does not have units with dishwashers.

