Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Fake news! Witch Hunt! No Collusion! We get it, you have been unfairly persecuted in your string of victories in your co ed intramural softball team. Your enemies have claimed you have received unfair assistance from that nefarious team Houston. But you know better. Theunprecedented you' are just peanut butter and jealous of you. Anyways, your unprecedented reign of victorious co ed intramural softball winningness has brought upon you spoils and riches you've never had before. With your new found powers of wealth through totally non colluded gains, you have now decided to find yourself a nice new beautiful East Austin apartment that happens to have a sweet dog park and cool neighbors (like me!, I live here!)



So yeah, I find people cool apartments in Austin. You should totally reach out to me.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Well-designed studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes



Panoramic Skyline Views of Downtown Austin, the Government Center, UT stadium, and East Austin.



Three Custom Interior Packages



Wood-style or polished concrete flooring throughout the entire apartment



Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, faucets with pull down sprays, custom cabinetry and glass tile backsplash with modern pendant lighting



Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings and oversized windows



Generous bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting Impressive walk-in closets



Impressive walk-in closets



Luxury bathrooms with solid slab countertops and garden tubs or walk-in showers



Custom framed mirrors and oversized soaking tubs



Select residences include: terraces, kitchen islands, double vanity sinks, separate showers, computer desk, niches and 10' to 15' ceilings



Energy efficient full-size washer and dryers



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Cyber lounge with computers, a printer and private study rooms



Game courtyard with community grills, bocce ball court, and life size chess board



Pool courtyard with resort-style pool, sun shelf, and cabana sitting areas



Expansive fitness center with 24 hour access



4th floor sky lounge and sky terrace with HDTV and impressive downtown views



HDTV lounge with billiards table, shuffle board, and complimentary coffee bar



Gated vehicle parking garage



Bicycle storage with repair station



Enclosed multi-level Pet Park with K9 grass, watering station, and seating area



Pet Spa



Storage Facilites



24-Hour ATM



Onsite Management and 24-hour Emergency Maintenance



Walk Score of 87 and Bike Score of 93



Convenient commute to UT Austin, University Medical, and the Government Center



Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in East Austin



Less than a mile to Downtown Austin



Direct Access to IH-35



Near the famous Franklin Barbeque



Bike to the Waterfront, Liberty Lake, Zilker Park, or Austin Memorial



