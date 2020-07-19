All apartments in Austin
814 Minturn Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

814 Minturn Lane

814 Minturn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

814 Minturn Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South Austin Single Story Home - Move In Ready! - Enjoy this lovely single story, South Austin home. The open living space features vinyl plank flooring, gas log fireplace, and easy access to garage & rest of home. Open kitchen with easy access to the lovely backyard. Master bedroom features a walk in closet with a bath that has a separate garden tub & shower. Move quickly as this home is sure to move fast!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 14 to 26 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4649921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

