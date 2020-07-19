814 Minturn Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

South Austin Single Story Home - Move In Ready! - Enjoy this lovely single story, South Austin home. The open living space features vinyl plank flooring, gas log fireplace, and easy access to garage & rest of home. Open kitchen with easy access to the lovely backyard. Master bedroom features a walk in closet with a bath that has a separate garden tub & shower. Move quickly as this home is sure to move fast!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 14 to 26 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



