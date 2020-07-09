Available 06/22/20 South Austin Steal - Property Id: 21915
This property is a hidden jewel in south austin. It is nicely tucked away in a cul-de-sac with a lot of privacy in the backyard. Behind the backyard is an open field. No neighbors. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21915 Property Id 21915
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5773215)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8129 Lalew Cove have any available units?
8129 Lalew Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8129 Lalew Cove have?
Some of 8129 Lalew Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8129 Lalew Cove currently offering any rent specials?
8129 Lalew Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.