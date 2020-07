Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with 3 beds, 2 baths and 1354 sq ft. All brand new SS appliances, updated kitchen cabinets, sinks, faucets. Vaulted ceilings in living and master bedroom. Unique pass through fireplace between living and kitchen. Double vanity in master bath with separate walk-in closets. Huge covered back deck with large fenced in yard.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 3/11/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.