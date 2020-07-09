8106 Cache Dr

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning ceiling fan tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1e18b40a6 ---- Hard tile flooring in kitchen, dining and living area. Breakfast bar, pantry, plenty of cabinet space and ceiling fans. Spacious bedrooms, ceiling fans, carpeting and closets. Nice size back yard that is fully fenced. Great location in wonderful neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Right near Evangeline\'s. Quick access to Mopac, 35, Southpark Meadows. Great location near Slaughter/Brodie~close to HEB, Randalls, restaurants, shopping & Moontower Saloon! Tanglewood Forest Park nearby offers swimming pool, tennis court & trails. $1725 Deposit/Move in charge $1725 First Months rent. AC filter delivery service included in rent. $250 One time Pet fee on move in per pet. $20 per month pet rent.