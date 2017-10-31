All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
8101 City Top Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

8101 City Top Blvd

8101 City Top Blvd · No Longer Available
Austin
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

8101 City Top Blvd, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
New Contemporary Construction for Rent in Austin, 8101 City Top Blvd - This Newly Contemporary Construction is a beautiful two story home offering an impressive 2,467 sq. ft. of living space. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features a spacious dining room off the foyer. The large kitchen is open to the spacious family room. The kitchen features Quartz countertops, decorative tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large kitchen island. The Owners suite is located downstairs and features a large walk in shower and spacious closet. Upstairs you will find a large gameroom along with the secondary bedrooms. The Declaration comes with a professionally landscaped and irrigated yard complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

Located minutes from Downtown Austin, Highway 290 toll, and major employers, you have the conveniences of being close into town but with the feeling of a private, secluded community.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5470248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 City Top Blvd have any available units?
8101 City Top Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8101 City Top Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8101 City Top Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 City Top Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8101 City Top Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8101 City Top Blvd offer parking?
No, 8101 City Top Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8101 City Top Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8101 City Top Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 City Top Blvd have a pool?
No, 8101 City Top Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8101 City Top Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8101 City Top Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 City Top Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8101 City Top Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8101 City Top Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8101 City Top Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
