New Contemporary Construction for Rent in Austin, 8101 City Top Blvd - This Newly Contemporary Construction is a beautiful two story home offering an impressive 2,467 sq. ft. of living space. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features a spacious dining room off the foyer. The large kitchen is open to the spacious family room. The kitchen features Quartz countertops, decorative tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large kitchen island. The Owners suite is located downstairs and features a large walk in shower and spacious closet. Upstairs you will find a large gameroom along with the secondary bedrooms. The Declaration comes with a professionally landscaped and irrigated yard complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.



Located minutes from Downtown Austin, Highway 290 toll, and major employers, you have the conveniences of being close into town but with the feeling of a private, secluded community.



No Cats Allowed



