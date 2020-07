Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4-bedroom 2-bath home in the heart of South Austin. Easy access to I-35 and all the best that Southpark Meadows has to offer - dining, shopping, & nearby parks. One garage space and good-sized backyard. Don't miss out -- this one rents fast!