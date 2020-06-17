8003 S IH-35

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



You've been working on that weird little startup for a while now. By now, most people have come to the conclusion that your idea of making laptops that also double as frisbees is a stupid idea. Even your friends and family have started to lose hope. Good thing you didn't raise a bunch of money from them! (Just kidding, you totally did). But none of them have the vision you have. Just when you're about to toss that last frizztop (working title) into the river of defeat, you get a call.



It's Mark Cuban! He's so impressed with you and your business he's invited you to go on Shark Tank to pitch your idea. You go on the show, raise tons of money because you're awesome, and now you need a sweet new apartment in South Austin to call home to turn your crazy little idea into a crazy big idea worth billions.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Granite Countertops



GE Clean Steel Electric Appliances



Ceiling Fans



Natural Dark Wood Cabinetry



Plush Carpeting



Faux Wood Flooring



9' Ceilings



Private Patios



Private Balconies



Large Walk-in Closets



Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections



Natural Views



2-inch Plantation Blinds



Designer Track Lighting



Private Fenced Backyards



Garden-style Bath Tubs



Tiled Bathrooms



Air Conditioning



Dishwasher



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Multi-Level Resort-Style Pools with Fountains and Waterfalls



24-Hour Fitness Center



Cardio-theater Equipment



Carport Parking Available



Direct and Detached Garages Available



Modern Clubhouse with WiFi



2 Outdoor Pet Parks



Family Friendly



Gated Entry



Online Rental Payments



On-site Management



Private Walking Trails



Private 5-Acre Park



Pet Friendly



Internet Café



Grilling Stations



