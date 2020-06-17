All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

8003 S IH-35

8003 S Interstate 35 · (512) 877-4008
Location

8003 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

You've been working on that weird little startup for a while now. By now, most people have come to the conclusion that your idea of making laptops that also double as frisbees is a stupid idea. Even your friends and family have started to lose hope. Good thing you didn't raise a bunch of money from them! (Just kidding, you totally did). But none of them have the vision you have. Just when you're about to toss that last frizztop (working title) into the river of defeat, you get a call.

It's Mark Cuban! He's so impressed with you and your business he's invited you to go on Shark Tank to pitch your idea. You go on the show, raise tons of money because you're awesome, and now you need a sweet new apartment in South Austin to call home to turn your crazy little idea into a crazy big idea worth billions.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Granite Countertops

GE Clean Steel Electric Appliances

Ceiling Fans

Natural Dark Wood Cabinetry

Plush Carpeting

Faux Wood Flooring

9' Ceilings

Private Patios

Private Balconies

Large Walk-in Closets

Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections

Natural Views

2-inch Plantation Blinds

Designer Track Lighting

Private Fenced Backyards

Garden-style Bath Tubs

Tiled Bathrooms

Air Conditioning

Dishwasher

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Multi-Level Resort-Style Pools with Fountains and Waterfalls

24-Hour Fitness Center

Cardio-theater Equipment

Carport Parking Available

Direct and Detached Garages Available

Modern Clubhouse with WiFi

2 Outdoor Pet Parks

Family Friendly

Gated Entry

Online Rental Payments

On-site Management

Private Walking Trails

Private 5-Acre Park

Pet Friendly

Internet Café

Grilling Stations

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8003 S IH-35 have any available units?
8003 S IH-35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8003 S IH-35 have?
Some of 8003 S IH-35's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8003 S IH-35 currently offering any rent specials?
8003 S IH-35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8003 S IH-35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8003 S IH-35 is pet friendly.
Does 8003 S IH-35 offer parking?
Yes, 8003 S IH-35 does offer parking.
Does 8003 S IH-35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8003 S IH-35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8003 S IH-35 have a pool?
Yes, 8003 S IH-35 has a pool.
Does 8003 S IH-35 have accessible units?
Yes, 8003 S IH-35 has accessible units.
Does 8003 S IH-35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8003 S IH-35 has units with dishwashers.
