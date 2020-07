Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Face mask required for all showings. This is a great 2 bed, 1.5 bath duplex located in a quiet cul-de-sac w/ the entire front yard maintained by the property owner. This functional floor plan offers a very nice kitchen open to the breakfast and living room w/ a nice fireplace. Available for 6/22 move-in!!! Contact listing agent for a link to our easy application process. Maximum 2 pets, negotiable on breeds. Super close to #3 public transport.