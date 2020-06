Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

!! Security deposit half off !! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex located in Austin, TX. This home features laminate flooring in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space as well as a cozy fireplace in the living room. The home comes with a private fenced in backyard and a single car garage. This duplex is within walking distance of the Austin Aquarium and St. Edwards park with plenty of hiking and biking trails. One pet welcome!

Contact us to schedule a showing.