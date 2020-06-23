All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7980 San Felipe Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7980 San Felipe Blvd
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

7980 San Felipe Blvd

7980 San Felipe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7980 San Felipe Boulevard, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c539f380e4 ---- The Flats on San Felipe Discover living at The Flats on San Felipe in Austin, Texas. While living at The Flats on San Felipe you will enjoy amenities such as state-of-the art fitness center, tennis court, a refreshing pool with spa and business center. Our well-appointed living spaces offer open living and dining areas for entertaining, over-sized closets and fully-equipped kitchens for the chef in your family. Easy access to Hwy 183 and 45 Toll Road makes commuting a breeze. Area shopping and dining such as Macy\'s, Kona Grill and California Pizza Kitchen are just minutes from your door. We invite you to experience convenient, luxury living today. Stop looking and start living! Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7980 San Felipe Blvd have any available units?
7980 San Felipe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7980 San Felipe Blvd have?
Some of 7980 San Felipe Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7980 San Felipe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7980 San Felipe Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7980 San Felipe Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7980 San Felipe Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7980 San Felipe Blvd offer parking?
No, 7980 San Felipe Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7980 San Felipe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7980 San Felipe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7980 San Felipe Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7980 San Felipe Blvd has a pool.
Does 7980 San Felipe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7980 San Felipe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7980 San Felipe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7980 San Felipe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin