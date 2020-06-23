7980 San Felipe Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c539f380e4 ---- The Flats on San Felipe Discover living at The Flats on San Felipe in Austin, Texas. While living at The Flats on San Felipe you will enjoy amenities such as state-of-the art fitness center, tennis court, a refreshing pool with spa and business center. Our well-appointed living spaces offer open living and dining areas for entertaining, over-sized closets and fully-equipped kitchens for the chef in your family. Easy access to Hwy 183 and 45 Toll Road makes commuting a breeze. Area shopping and dining such as Macy\'s, Kona Grill and California Pizza Kitchen are just minutes from your door. We invite you to experience convenient, luxury living today. Stop looking and start living! Please call for an appointment today.