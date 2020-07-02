All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7805 Topawa Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7805 Topawa Unit B
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:55 AM

7805 Topawa Unit B

7805 Topawa Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7805 Topawa Cove, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 2/2 - 1 car garage Duplex on a heavily treed lot in NW Austin - 2/2 duplex - 1 Car attached garage, located on cul-de-sac. Lots of mature trees, fenced yard with storage building in back. Great location for work commute or school. New Carpet and Paint 03/2020, Fridge included. Must see !!!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE5680381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Topawa Unit B have any available units?
7805 Topawa Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 Topawa Unit B have?
Some of 7805 Topawa Unit B's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 Topawa Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Topawa Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Topawa Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7805 Topawa Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 7805 Topawa Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 7805 Topawa Unit B offers parking.
Does 7805 Topawa Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Topawa Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Topawa Unit B have a pool?
No, 7805 Topawa Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Topawa Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7805 Topawa Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Topawa Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 Topawa Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin