Amenities

pet friendly pool coffee bar playground tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar playground pool tennis court

Beautiful home for lease in desirable Hunters Chase! - Great opportunity in Hunters Chase. 4 bedroom/2.5 bath with a big open kitchen on a corner lot. Freshly painted and NEW carpet! Short walk to award-winning Pond Springs Elementary! Round Rock Schools, top-notch amenities (pool, park, trails, courts) and convenient location near the Parmer/183 tech corridor with easy access to employers, shopping, restaurants and coffee shop. Only about a mile to future Apple Campus!



(RLNE5638192)