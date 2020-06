Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

South Austin beauty - Fantastic home ready for that family get-together, entertaining friends or just relaxing. Laundry room is off garage that was converted to 2nd living. Stainless Steel Appliances, washer/dryer included. Covered back patio overlooks the large back yard. Store your lawn mower in the provided shed. No carpet except in secondary bedrooms. Master bath has jetted tub.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5159645)