7631, W Hwy 290

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
You can have a really balanced lifestyle here. You can go raise that Series A round of funding for your revolutionary new startup that converts leftover breakfast tacos into usable building material. You can have a classic Texas countryside duel to defend your honor. You can that secret cave with treasure along the greenbelt with your dog friend. You can take a quick ride to your new best friend that runs that sweet winery down the road. You can even go to that awesome pizza place down the road (What's up Pieous!). The possibilities are endless when you live here!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Espresso Stained Maple Cabinets
Granite Kitchen Islands in Select Homes
Built-In Entryway Mudroom with Cubbies and Coat Hooks in Select Homes
Granite Counter Tops
Subway Tile Backsplashes
Decorative Pendant Lighting and Track Lighting in Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms & Living Areas
Stand-Up Showers in Select Homes
Double Vanities in Master Bath of Two and Three-Bedroom Homes
USB Outlets
Faux Wood Plank Flooring, and Carpet in Bedrooms
9' Ceilings
Nest Thermostats
French Doors Leading to Outdoor Balcony (In Most Units)
Double and Wrap Patios/Balconies
Attached Fenced Yards in Select Homes
Washers & Dryers Included
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Clubhouse with Outdoor Terrace, Kitchen, Dining Areas, Flat Screen TV, Gas Grills and Comfortable Indoor and Outdoor Seating
Extensive Fitness Center with Top-of-the-Line Precor Aerobic, Cardio and Weight Training Machines, Overlooking the Pool
Business Center with Apple Computers, Printer and Scanner, Free Wi-Fi and Meeting Tables
Wi-Fi in All Amenity Areas
Pool with Hill Country Views
Garages and Carports
Electric Car Charging Station
Parcel Lockers
Pet-Friendly
Fully-Fenced Oversized 6,000 Square Foot Dog Park
Two Pets Allowed per Apartment Home