7631, W Hwy 290

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



You can have a really balanced lifestyle here. You can go raise that Series A round of funding for your revolutionary new startup that converts leftover breakfast tacos into usable building material. You can have a classic Texas countryside duel to defend your honor. You can that secret cave with treasure along the greenbelt with your dog friend. You can take a quick ride to your new best friend that runs that sweet winery down the road. You can even go to that awesome pizza place down the road (What's up Pieous!). The possibilities are endless when you live here!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Espresso Stained Maple Cabinets



Granite Kitchen Islands in Select Homes



Built-In Entryway Mudroom with Cubbies and Coat Hooks in Select Homes



Granite Counter Tops



Subway Tile Backsplashes



Decorative Pendant Lighting and Track Lighting in Kitchen



Stainless Steel Appliances



Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms & Living Areas



Stand-Up Showers in Select Homes



Double Vanities in Master Bath of Two and Three-Bedroom Homes



USB Outlets



Faux Wood Plank Flooring, and Carpet in Bedrooms



9' Ceilings



Nest Thermostats



French Doors Leading to Outdoor Balcony (In Most Units)



Double and Wrap Patios/Balconies



Attached Fenced Yards in Select Homes



Washers & Dryers Included



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Clubhouse with Outdoor Terrace, Kitchen, Dining Areas, Flat Screen TV, Gas Grills and Comfortable Indoor and Outdoor Seating



Extensive Fitness Center with Top-of-the-Line Precor Aerobic, Cardio and Weight Training Machines, Overlooking the Pool



Business Center with Apple Computers, Printer and Scanner, Free Wi-Fi and Meeting Tables



Wi-Fi in All Amenity Areas



Pool with Hill Country Views



Garages and Carports



Electric Car Charging Station



Parcel Lockers



Pet-Friendly



Fully-Fenced Oversized 6,000 Square Foot Dog Park



Two Pets Allowed per Apartment Home



