7631, W Hwy 290
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

7631, W Hwy 290

7631 Highway 290 W · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7631 Highway 290 W, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

You can have a really balanced lifestyle here. You can go raise that Series A round of funding for your revolutionary new startup that converts leftover breakfast tacos into usable building material. You can have a classic Texas countryside duel to defend your honor. You can that secret cave with treasure along the greenbelt with your dog friend. You can take a quick ride to your new best friend that runs that sweet winery down the road. You can even go to that awesome pizza place down the road (What's up Pieous!). The possibilities are endless when you live here!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Espresso Stained Maple Cabinets

Granite Kitchen Islands in Select Homes

Built-In Entryway Mudroom with Cubbies and Coat Hooks in Select Homes

Granite Counter Tops

Subway Tile Backsplashes

Decorative Pendant Lighting and Track Lighting in Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms & Living Areas

Stand-Up Showers in Select Homes

Double Vanities in Master Bath of Two and Three-Bedroom Homes

USB Outlets

Faux Wood Plank Flooring, and Carpet in Bedrooms

9' Ceilings

Nest Thermostats

French Doors Leading to Outdoor Balcony (In Most Units)

Double and Wrap Patios/Balconies

Attached Fenced Yards in Select Homes

Washers & Dryers Included

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Clubhouse with Outdoor Terrace, Kitchen, Dining Areas, Flat Screen TV, Gas Grills and Comfortable Indoor and Outdoor Seating

Extensive Fitness Center with Top-of-the-Line Precor Aerobic, Cardio and Weight Training Machines, Overlooking the Pool

Business Center with Apple Computers, Printer and Scanner, Free Wi-Fi and Meeting Tables

Wi-Fi in All Amenity Areas

Pool with Hill Country Views

Garages and Carports

Electric Car Charging Station

Parcel Lockers

Pet-Friendly

Fully-Fenced Oversized 6,000 Square Foot Dog Park

Two Pets Allowed per Apartment Home

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7631, W Hwy 290 have any available units?
7631, W Hwy 290 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7631, W Hwy 290 have?
Some of 7631, W Hwy 290's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7631, W Hwy 290 currently offering any rent specials?
7631, W Hwy 290 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7631, W Hwy 290 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7631, W Hwy 290 is pet friendly.
Does 7631, W Hwy 290 offer parking?
Yes, 7631, W Hwy 290 does offer parking.
Does 7631, W Hwy 290 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7631, W Hwy 290 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7631, W Hwy 290 have a pool?
Yes, 7631, W Hwy 290 has a pool.
Does 7631, W Hwy 290 have accessible units?
Yes, 7631, W Hwy 290 has accessible units.
Does 7631, W Hwy 290 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7631, W Hwy 290 does not have units with dishwashers.
