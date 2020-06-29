All apartments in Austin
7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A

7509 Wildcat Pass · No Longer Available
Location

7509 Wildcat Pass, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern Efficiency in Crestview Station off North Lamar! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/5As7fZl1lcA <<<<

Must see garage apartment in coveted Crestview Station! The train stop is within a few blocks of the unit. Features include granite counter-tops, gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Hard flooring throughout! Washer/Dryer hookups in unit. Very efficient use of space. The property includes 1 Reserved Off-Street Parking next to your apartment! Monthly Utility Fee covers power, water, trash, and gas. (Rental does not include garage underneath)

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Studio Apartment
PARKING: Reserved
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ. FT: 450
UTILITY FEE: $125 (Includes electric, water, gas, trash)

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:

- Washer/Dryer Hookups
- All hard surface flooring
- Location, location, location!
- Efficient use of space!
- Private entry
- Reserved off-street parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5862201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A have any available units?
7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A have?
Some of 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A offers parking.
Does 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A have a pool?
No, 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A has units with dishwashers.
