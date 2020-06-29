7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Modern Efficiency in Crestview Station off North Lamar! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/5As7fZl1lcA <<<<



Must see garage apartment in coveted Crestview Station! The train stop is within a few blocks of the unit. Features include granite counter-tops, gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Hard flooring throughout! Washer/Dryer hookups in unit. Very efficient use of space. The property includes 1 Reserved Off-Street Parking next to your apartment! Monthly Utility Fee covers power, water, trash, and gas. (Rental does not include garage underneath)



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Studio Apartment

PARKING: Reserved

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

SQ. FT: 450

UTILITY FEE: $125 (Includes electric, water, gas, trash)



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:



- Washer/Dryer Hookups

- All hard surface flooring

- Location, location, location!

- Efficient use of space!

- Private entry

- Reserved off-street parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5862201)