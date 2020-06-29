7509 Wildcat Pass Unit A Unit A

Amenities
Modern Efficiency in Crestview Station off North Lamar! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/5As7fZl1lcA <<<<
Must see garage apartment in coveted Crestview Station! The train stop is within a few blocks of the unit. Features include granite counter-tops, gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Hard flooring throughout! Washer/Dryer hookups in unit. Very efficient use of space. The property includes 1 Reserved Off-Street Parking next to your apartment! Monthly Utility Fee covers power, water, trash, and gas. (Rental does not include garage underneath)
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Studio Apartment
PARKING: Reserved
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ. FT: 450
UTILITY FEE: $125 (Includes electric, water, gas, trash)
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:
- Washer/Dryer Hookups
- All hard surface flooring
- Location, location, location!
- Efficient use of space!
- Private entry
- Reserved off-street parking
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5862201)