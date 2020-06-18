7503 W Slaughter Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage google fiber

In the Apartment Hunt?



Hello! I'm Alex. I was born and raised in Miami, and eventually moved to Austin once I heard all of the breakfast taco legends. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the apartment locating business. Which means I also double as a tour guide if you're moving from out of town. Even cooler, I triple as an excellent food recommender person. Not sure if there's a word for that.



======

Ancient prophets and future teller people have often foretold of a place so wonderful and luxuriously Austin (whatever that means at the time) that it would be celebrated throughout the lands. Well, it's now here. With a sweet pool, modern stainless steel appliances and other fancy stuff, you'll feel like you're some weird funky Austin style Julius Caesar type king or something. It doesn't have to make sense, just come check it out!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Fenced yards



Juliette Balcony



Polished Concrete Flooring



Stainless Steel EnergyStar Appliances



Full Sized washer/dryer Included



Quartz Countertops throughout



LED recessed lighting



Solar Shades



Nest Thermostats



Walk-in Closets



Plank Flooring



Google Fiber/AT&T Fiber Available



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Bark Park



Pet Spa



24-Hour State of the art fitness center



Resident Poolside Lounge



Covered Bicycle Racks



Electric Vehicle Charging Station



Parking Garage



Resort style infinity edge pool with lounging ledge



Outdoor kitchen with wet bar



