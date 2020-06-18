7503 W Slaughter Ln

Amenities
In the Apartment Hunt?
Hello! I'm Alex. I was born and raised in Miami, and eventually moved to Austin once I heard all of the breakfast taco legends. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the apartment locating business. Which means I also double as a tour guide if you're moving from out of town. Even cooler, I triple as an excellent food recommender person. Not sure if there's a word for that.
======
Ancient prophets and future teller people have often foretold of a place so wonderful and luxuriously Austin (whatever that means at the time) that it would be celebrated throughout the lands. Well, it's now here. With a sweet pool, modern stainless steel appliances and other fancy stuff, you'll feel like you're some weird funky Austin style Julius Caesar type king or something. It doesn't have to make sense, just come check it out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Fenced yards
Juliette Balcony
Polished Concrete Flooring
Stainless Steel EnergyStar Appliances
Full Sized washer/dryer Included
Quartz Countertops throughout
LED recessed lighting
Solar Shades
Nest Thermostats
Walk-in Closets
Plank Flooring
Google Fiber/AT&T Fiber Available
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Bark Park
Pet Spa
24-Hour State of the art fitness center
Resident Poolside Lounge
Covered Bicycle Racks
Electric Vehicle Charging Station
Parking Garage
Resort style infinity edge pool with lounging ledge
Outdoor kitchen with wet bar