All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7425 Wolverine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7425 Wolverine Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

7425 Wolverine Street

7425 Wolverine St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7425 Wolverine St, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN CRESTVIEW - Beautiful townhouse in Crestview just minutes to downtown and employers! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse features an open floor plan, beautiful hard tile in common areas, a bright master bedroom and gorgeous master bathroom and TWO OFFICE/LOFTS. Upstairs there is a large loft area for an office, den, or second living room and there's also a third floor bonus room! Outside enjoy a 2-CAR GARAGE with extra storage and a small private yard! PLUS, solar panels to save you money on your electric bill!

Come see this wonderful, vibrant home today!!

(RLNE4798178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 Wolverine Street have any available units?
7425 Wolverine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7425 Wolverine Street currently offering any rent specials?
7425 Wolverine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 Wolverine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7425 Wolverine Street is pet friendly.
Does 7425 Wolverine Street offer parking?
Yes, 7425 Wolverine Street offers parking.
Does 7425 Wolverine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 Wolverine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 Wolverine Street have a pool?
No, 7425 Wolverine Street does not have a pool.
Does 7425 Wolverine Street have accessible units?
No, 7425 Wolverine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 Wolverine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7425 Wolverine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7425 Wolverine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7425 Wolverine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Park Place
1301 W 9th St
Austin, TX 78703
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin