7308 Haggard Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful condo features gorgeous quartz counter tops throughout the entire house. This home would be perfect for your family. Equipped with a loft area on the second floor that can be used as an office or play room for the kids. Foyer with large bay windows, leading to perfect family room, open to kitchen. Large pantry, lots of counter space. Loft and bedrooms on 2nd floor. Spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining or your pet. This would be the perfect home for you. Schedule a visit today!