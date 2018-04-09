All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:39 AM

7308 Haggard Drive - 1

7308 Haggard Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7308 Haggard Dr, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful condo features gorgeous quartz counter tops throughout the entire house. This home would be perfect for your family. Equipped with a loft area on the second floor that can be used as an office or play room for the kids. Foyer with large bay windows, leading to perfect family room, open to kitchen. Large pantry, lots of counter space. Loft and bedrooms on 2nd floor. Spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining or your pet. This would be the perfect home for you. Schedule a visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 have any available units?
7308 Haggard Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 have?
Some of 7308 Haggard Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Haggard Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 Haggard Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.

