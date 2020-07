Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RENOVATED HOME IN SOUTH AUSTIN - EXCELLENT LOCATION - Recently renovated, with updated appliances, ceiling fans, lighting and fixtures. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Huge fenced yard. Garage. Excellent location - just off 1st street in 78745. Less than a mile to HEB, 5 min to new St. Elmo Market, 10 min. to downtown, Central Market South. Close to bus stops and several nearby parks and schools.



(RLNE5500704)