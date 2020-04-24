7300 Morning Sunrise Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Great South Austin Home! Gated Community! Greenbelt Views! - >>>> Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/y_pd5Gs12aY <<<<



Must see 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home. This property boasts high ceilings, large bedrooms, and upgrades throughout. Nice office space towards the entry of the home. Upstairs features a private suite with a full bathroom! No neighbors on one side of the property. Beautiful greenbelt views. The elevated backyard is an entertainer's dream with a large patio area. Beautiful landscaping offers lots of privacy from neighbors! This gated community offers amenities such as a pool, playground, and trails!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2010



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Gated community with pool!

- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more

- Hard surface flooring in living areas

- Wide-open floor plan, large living room with a view of the back yard

- Modern kitchen with granite tops, glass tile backsplash, and upgraded SS appliances

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Large, private backyard with ample space for entertaining!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5881759)