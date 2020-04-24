All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:37 AM

7300 Morning Sunrise Cove

7300 Morning Sunrise Cove · (512) 596-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7300 Morning Sunrise Cove, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great South Austin Home! Gated Community! Greenbelt Views! - >>>> Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/y_pd5Gs12aY <<<<

Must see 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home. This property boasts high ceilings, large bedrooms, and upgrades throughout. Nice office space towards the entry of the home. Upstairs features a private suite with a full bathroom! No neighbors on one side of the property. Beautiful greenbelt views. The elevated backyard is an entertainer's dream with a large patio area. Beautiful landscaping offers lots of privacy from neighbors! This gated community offers amenities such as a pool, playground, and trails!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2010

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Gated community with pool!
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- Hard surface flooring in living areas
- Wide-open floor plan, large living room with a view of the back yard
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, glass tile backsplash, and upgraded SS appliances
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Large, private backyard with ample space for entertaining!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5881759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove have any available units?
7300 Morning Sunrise Cove has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove have?
Some of 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Morning Sunrise Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove offers parking.
Does 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove have a pool?
Yes, 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove has a pool.
Does 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove have accessible units?
No, 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 Morning Sunrise Cove has units with dishwashers.
