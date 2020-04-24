7300 Morning Sunrise Cove

Amenities
Great South Austin Home! Gated Community! Greenbelt Views! - >>>> Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/y_pd5Gs12aY <<<<
Must see 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home. This property boasts high ceilings, large bedrooms, and upgrades throughout. Nice office space towards the entry of the home. Upstairs features a private suite with a full bathroom! No neighbors on one side of the property. Beautiful greenbelt views. The elevated backyard is an entertainer's dream with a large patio area. Beautiful landscaping offers lots of privacy from neighbors! This gated community offers amenities such as a pool, playground, and trails!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2010
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Gated community with pool!
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- Hard surface flooring in living areas
- Wide-open floor plan, large living room with a view of the back yard
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, glass tile backsplash, and upgraded SS appliances
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Large, private backyard with ample space for entertaining!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
