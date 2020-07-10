7233 Menchaca Rd 13

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The house is covered in stone and has stunning curb appeal. When you first walk inside you'll be impressed with the high ceilings, natural light from large windows, and open feel. The kitchen is finished with modern fixtures and appliances, along with a center island. The master bathroom has a full glass walk-in shower. Upstairs you'll see an entertainment area that's perfect for watching movies or playing games. The fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining friends or relaxing with your family.



(RLNE5818542)