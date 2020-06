Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL, OPEN TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN - This beautiful, modern townhouse features a big, open floorplan with high end finishes and wood floors. The kitchen opens to the dining area and large living room. The spacious master bedroom is downstairs and has a big walk-in shower and large closet! Upstairs there are two more bedrooms and and another bathroom. Outside enjoy a 1-car garage, covered patio, and large fully-fenced yard.



(RLNE5117331)