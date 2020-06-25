7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416

Amenities

$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! West Lake Vistas - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! 2 Bedroom 2 bath apartment, 1204 Square feet, available May 1st for a rent of 6 months, option to renew after this period. Rent is $1,644



Washer and Dryer included in the unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, balcony, garage attached to the building, NOT Furnished. The building also has a really nice rooftop lounge.



See pictures of the apartment complex here: https://connorgroup.com/apartments-austin-tx/west-lake-vistas/



The apartment is located in the West Lake Vistas apartment community, very spacious, it's located on the top floor of the building on top of a hill with great views of the surrounding hills.



Please call or text 832-640-4248



