Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416

7201 Ranch Road 2222 · No Longer Available
Location

7201 Ranch Road 2222, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! West Lake Vistas - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! 2 Bedroom 2 bath apartment, 1204 Square feet, available May 1st for a rent of 6 months, option to renew after this period. Rent is $1,644

Washer and Dryer included in the unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, balcony, garage attached to the building, NOT Furnished. The building also has a really nice rooftop lounge.

See pictures of the apartment complex here: https://connorgroup.com/apartments-austin-tx/west-lake-vistas/

The apartment is located in the West Lake Vistas apartment community, very spacious, it's located on the top floor of the building on top of a hill with great views of the surrounding hills.

Please call or text 832-640-4248\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Pool, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym

(RLNE4827016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 have any available units?
7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 have?
Some of 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 currently offering any rent specials?
7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 is pet friendly.
Does 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 offer parking?
Yes, 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 offers parking.
Does 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 have a pool?
Yes, 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 has a pool.
Does 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 have accessible units?
No, 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7201 Ranch Road 2222 Apt 2416 has units with dishwashers.
