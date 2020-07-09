Amenities
7201 Ranch Road 2222, Austin, TX 78730 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Surely you must be joking. This stunning hill country home with views of the Steiner Ranch must be a farce. There’s absolutely no way this magical housing structure with stellar views can be available to inhabit by mere mortals such as myself at a highly reasonable rate. Do you mean that I can actually live out my insatiable country living desires while having cool first world luxuries like dishwashers that work and large basin gooseneck sinks. Alas, I can’t imagine a world where I would be as cruel as to joke about this. It is quite real indeed. So you should definitely message me about learning more. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Magnificent hill country and canyon views 3 leisure swimming pools with lounge seating Outdoor fireplace and grills SkyLounge with wet bar Billiards and media rooms in clubhouses 2 Clubhouses with culinary presentation kitchens Just down the street from West Bull Creek Green Belt Upgraded 24/7 fitness center 3 multi-level parking garages Business center Bark Park and Agility Course Access gates Pet friendly apartments Dog trails on property Electric vehicle charging stations ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Controlled Access/Gated Reserved Parking Available Valet Dry Cleaning Valet Trash Pick-Up Views of the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve Outdoor Lounge with Fire Pit Resort-Style Pools with Sunning Ledge Fitness Center Equipped with Fitness on Demand Social Center featuring Billiards, Arcade, and Media Lounge Community Propane Grilling Stations Lake Travis Independent School District Wi-Fi Connectivity in all Common Areas __________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating I’m a local Austinite fluent in English, Thai, Tacos, and Apartments. I’m basically a super genius. I have dedicated my super genius powers to helping people like you find amazing places to live in Austin (and where to get the best tacos). My team and I have helped hundreds of people find amazing places to live, and I’d love to do the same for you. Please hit me up! I’m completely free to work with. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331414 ]