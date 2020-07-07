All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 715 Meriden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
715 Meriden Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:49 PM

715 Meriden Lane

715 Meriden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Deep Eddy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

715 Meriden Lane, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Deep Eddy craftsman with panoramic downtown views, herb garden, man-shed, outdoor living oasis, and attention to detail throughout. Classic design with modern mechanical, green features and finishes. Walk to Deep Eddy pool, Lady Bird Lake, local grocery store and restaurants. Insect misters, below grade gutter drainage, privacy fencing, irrigation, 8' baseboards, custom glass and shaker cabinetry, front and back porches, solid oak and concrete flooring. TESLA CAR CHARGER - CITY VIEWS
TESLA CAR CHARGER
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Meriden Lane have any available units?
715 Meriden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 715 Meriden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
715 Meriden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Meriden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Meriden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 715 Meriden Lane offer parking?
No, 715 Meriden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 715 Meriden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Meriden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Meriden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 715 Meriden Lane has a pool.
Does 715 Meriden Lane have accessible units?
No, 715 Meriden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Meriden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Meriden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Meriden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Meriden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl
Austin, TX 78737
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Bowie
311 Bowie St
Austin, TX 78703
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin