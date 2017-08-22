All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7112 Wandering Oaks Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7112 Wandering Oaks Road
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

7112 Wandering Oaks Road

7112 Wandering Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7112 Wandering Oak Road, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful South Austin 4 bedroom Home! - Beautiful updated open floor plan home with 4th bedroom/office 2 car garage and landscaped front and back yard with sprinkler system conveniently located in the Woods At Legend Oaks. New porcelain tile floors and paint; Kitchen has granite counter tops, island, stainless steal appliances, 5 burner gas range; plenty of cabinet space; 2 living areas, fireplace, Nest thermostat, Home has no carpet with wood laminate in bedrooms. Large master bath/closet, remodeled hall bath, comes with washer/dryer. Tankless water heater. Small/Medium pets negotiable. Tenants must qualify and maintain renters insurance. Available early to mid September, 2019.

(RLNE3799491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Wandering Oaks Road have any available units?
7112 Wandering Oaks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7112 Wandering Oaks Road have?
Some of 7112 Wandering Oaks Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7112 Wandering Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Wandering Oaks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Wandering Oaks Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7112 Wandering Oaks Road is pet friendly.
Does 7112 Wandering Oaks Road offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Wandering Oaks Road offers parking.
Does 7112 Wandering Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7112 Wandering Oaks Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Wandering Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 7112 Wandering Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Wandering Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 7112 Wandering Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Wandering Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Wandering Oaks Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222
Austin, TX 78662
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin