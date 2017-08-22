7112 Wandering Oaks Road

Amenities

Beautiful South Austin 4 bedroom Home! - Beautiful updated open floor plan home with 4th bedroom/office 2 car garage and landscaped front and back yard with sprinkler system conveniently located in the Woods At Legend Oaks. New porcelain tile floors and paint; Kitchen has granite counter tops, island, stainless steal appliances, 5 burner gas range; plenty of cabinet space; 2 living areas, fireplace, Nest thermostat, Home has no carpet with wood laminate in bedrooms. Large master bath/closet, remodeled hall bath, comes with washer/dryer. Tankless water heater. Small/Medium pets negotiable. Tenants must qualify and maintain renters insurance. Available early to mid September, 2019.



