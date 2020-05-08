7112 Razors Edge Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home near major highways, airport & McKinney Falls. Plenty of tile in kitchen, living area & bathrooms with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with black appliances, convenient island, & cherry wood cabinets. Spacious master bedroom has big walk-in closet with garden tub that includes tile & built in shelving. Exterior includes 2 car garage. big backyard & energy saving solar panels.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.