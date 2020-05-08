All apartments in Austin
7112 Razors Edge Dr

7112 Razors Edge Drive
Location

7112 Razors Edge Drive, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home near major highways, airport & McKinney Falls. Plenty of tile in kitchen, living area & bathrooms with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with black appliances, convenient island, & cherry wood cabinets. Spacious master bedroom has big walk-in closet with garden tub that includes tile & built in shelving. Exterior includes 2 car garage. big backyard & energy saving solar panels.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Razors Edge Dr have any available units?
7112 Razors Edge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7112 Razors Edge Dr have?
Some of 7112 Razors Edge Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7112 Razors Edge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Razors Edge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Razors Edge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7112 Razors Edge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7112 Razors Edge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Razors Edge Dr offers parking.
Does 7112 Razors Edge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 Razors Edge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Razors Edge Dr have a pool?
No, 7112 Razors Edge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Razors Edge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7112 Razors Edge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Razors Edge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Razors Edge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
