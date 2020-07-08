7110 Montana Norte

Amenities

This custom home was just completely remodeled and is on the market for lease for the first time in its history. Single story floor plan with hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious rooms, an incredible kitchen, and a wet bar that is ideal for entertaining. There is a large formal dining room, a sunny breakfast room, a side entry 2 car garage, mudroom, and covered patio with a nicely landscaped yard. The large master retreat is luxurious with a fully renovated bathroom. Great location on a quiet street.