Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:52 PM

7110 Montana Norte

7110 Montana Norte · No Longer Available
Location

7110 Montana Norte, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This custom home was just completely remodeled and is on the market for lease for the first time in its history. Single story floor plan with hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious rooms, an incredible kitchen, and a wet bar that is ideal for entertaining. There is a large formal dining room, a sunny breakfast room, a side entry 2 car garage, mudroom, and covered patio with a nicely landscaped yard. The large master retreat is luxurious with a fully renovated bathroom. Great location on a quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 Montana Norte have any available units?
7110 Montana Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 Montana Norte have?
Some of 7110 Montana Norte's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 Montana Norte currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Montana Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Montana Norte pet-friendly?
No, 7110 Montana Norte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7110 Montana Norte offer parking?
Yes, 7110 Montana Norte offers parking.
Does 7110 Montana Norte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 Montana Norte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Montana Norte have a pool?
No, 7110 Montana Norte does not have a pool.
Does 7110 Montana Norte have accessible units?
No, 7110 Montana Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Montana Norte have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 Montana Norte does not have units with dishwashers.

