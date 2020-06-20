All apartments in Austin
706 Denson Dr 207, 104

706 Denson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

706 Denson Dr, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Convenient location for a great space - Property Id: 280350

WATER, WASTEWATER, PEST CONTROL, TRASH & RECYCLING ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!
1 bedroom apartment available for rent in cool neighborhood. The bedrooms are very spacious with double closets. The area is great and has lots of nearby restaurants and is near all the major highways for an easier commute.
The application fee is only $50 and the deposit is only $400! You just have to have a clean criminal background and make 3x the amount of rent in a month or have a guarantor. There is a laundry facility on site and they just installed brand new machines that you can pay with using a phone app or quarters. The complex is quiet and quaint with only 22 units. Let me know if you have any questions!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280350
Property Id 280350

(RLNE5813332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 have any available units?
706 Denson Dr 207, 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 have?
Some of 706 Denson Dr 207, 104's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 currently offering any rent specials?
706 Denson Dr 207, 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 pet-friendly?
No, 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 offer parking?
No, 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 does not offer parking.
Does 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 have a pool?
No, 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 does not have a pool.
Does 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 have accessible units?
No, 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Denson Dr 207, 104 has units with dishwashers.
