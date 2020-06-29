CORNERSTONE 210 - This is a good looking unit with wood floors, newer white appliances, and a washer/dryer in the balcony. It has parking included and is only 2 blocks to UT Austin! Call us today for more info!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 W 24th have any available units?
701 W 24th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 W 24th have?
Some of 701 W 24th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 W 24th currently offering any rent specials?
701 W 24th is not currently offering any rent specials.