7006 Guadalupe Street

**** Great Location! Huge lot! Remodeled! Pet friendly! 3/2 with bonus room ***

**** Free rent for month of November. No payments until Dec 1 for qualified renters! ****



Newly remodeled 3br 2ba with a huge bonus room that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Great location! Corner lot! Walking distance to metro-rail, ACC Highland, bus stop Corner lot - Large fenced backyard perfect for dogs & kids. Big dogs okay! Two storage sheds and a pavilion in the backyard. New paint, floors, countertops, appliances, fixtures! Lots of storage space, washer/dryer hookups. Come check it out!

