Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

7006 Guadalupe Street

7006 Guadalupe Street · No Longer Available
Location

7006 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**** Great Location! Huge lot! Remodeled! Pet friendly! 3/2 with bonus room ***
**** Free rent for month of November. No payments until Dec 1 for qualified renters! ****

Newly remodeled 3br 2ba with a huge bonus room that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Great location! Corner lot! Walking distance to metro-rail, ACC Highland, bus stop Corner lot - Large fenced backyard perfect for dogs & kids. Big dogs okay! Two storage sheds and a pavilion in the backyard. New paint, floors, countertops, appliances, fixtures! Lots of storage space, washer/dryer hookups. Come check it out!
Large corner lot, Pavilion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Guadalupe Street have any available units?
7006 Guadalupe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 Guadalupe Street have?
Some of 7006 Guadalupe Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 Guadalupe Street currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Guadalupe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Guadalupe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7006 Guadalupe Street is pet friendly.
Does 7006 Guadalupe Street offer parking?
Yes, 7006 Guadalupe Street offers parking.
Does 7006 Guadalupe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Guadalupe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Guadalupe Street have a pool?
No, 7006 Guadalupe Street does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Guadalupe Street have accessible units?
No, 7006 Guadalupe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Guadalupe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7006 Guadalupe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

