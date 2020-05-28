All apartments in Austin
7001 Astro View Dr.

7001 Astro View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7001 Astro View Drive, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great single story home available for rent in corner lot! - Great single story home available for rent in corner lot! The home contains partial fencing in the backyard. Garage converted into a large study or family room with 3 bedrooms on the other side of the home. Flooring is a mix of carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl plank (wood appearance) rest of house. Come see! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5411103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Astro View Dr. have any available units?
7001 Astro View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Astro View Dr. have?
Some of 7001 Astro View Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Astro View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Astro View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Astro View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Astro View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Astro View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Astro View Dr. offers parking.
Does 7001 Astro View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Astro View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Astro View Dr. have a pool?
No, 7001 Astro View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Astro View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7001 Astro View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Astro View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Astro View Dr. has units with dishwashers.

