7001 Astro View Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great single story home available for rent in corner lot! - Great single story home available for rent in corner lot! The home contains partial fencing in the backyard. Garage converted into a large study or family room with 3 bedrooms on the other side of the home. Flooring is a mix of carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl plank (wood appearance) rest of house. Come see! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE5411103)