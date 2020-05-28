7001 Astro View Dr.

Amenities
Great single story home available for rent in corner lot! - Great single story home available for rent in corner lot! The home contains partial fencing in the backyard. Garage converted into a large study or family room with 3 bedrooms on the other side of the home. Flooring is a mix of carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl plank (wood appearance) rest of house. Come see! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.
(RLNE5411103)