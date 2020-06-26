All apartments in Austin
6920 Gabion Dr
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:13 PM

6920 Gabion Dr

6920 Gabion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6920 Gabion Drive, Austin, TX 78749
Circle C Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come home to this beautiful property located in the desirable Circle C Community! Hardwood tile flooring in living areas! Plenty of natural light throughout! Updated Kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Three large bedrooms plus Study! Large Master and spacious walk-in closetr! W/D hookups and private fenced in back yard with large flagstone patio! Large Oak shade trees! Exemplary Schools! Circle C Amenities include; 3 pools, hike/bike trails, parks, and playgrounds! You won't want to miss this one!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C Community
YEAR BUILT: 1998

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Very well cared for home!
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in South Austin!
- HOA Community!
- Community Pool/Park!
- EXCELLENT schools!!
- Lots of natural light
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter-tops!
- Fenced in back yard with Patio!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No pets for this property
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Central Air, Clubhouse, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Office/Den, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Gabion Dr have any available units?
6920 Gabion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6920 Gabion Dr have?
Some of 6920 Gabion Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 Gabion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Gabion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Gabion Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6920 Gabion Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6920 Gabion Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6920 Gabion Dr offers parking.
Does 6920 Gabion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Gabion Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Gabion Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6920 Gabion Dr has a pool.
Does 6920 Gabion Dr have accessible units?
No, 6920 Gabion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Gabion Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 Gabion Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
