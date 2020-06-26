6920 Gabion Dr

Amenities

Come home to this beautiful property located in the desirable Circle C Community! Hardwood tile flooring in living areas! Plenty of natural light throughout! Updated Kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Three large bedrooms plus Study! Large Master and spacious walk-in closetr! W/D hookups and private fenced in back yard with large flagstone patio! Large Oak shade trees! Exemplary Schools! Circle C Amenities include; 3 pools, hike/bike trails, parks, and playgrounds! You won't want to miss this one!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C Community

YEAR BUILT: 1998



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Very well cared for home!

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in South Austin!

- HOA Community!

- Community Pool/Park!

- EXCELLENT schools!!

- Lots of natural light

- Stainless steel appliances

- Granite counter-tops!

- Fenced in back yard with Patio!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No pets for this property

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Central Air, Clubhouse, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Office/Den, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet