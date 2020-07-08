All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:22 PM

6900 E Riverside Dr

6900 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6900 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a11b734043 ----
Style, space and affordability only 10 minutes from Downtown. Unit is 1,309 sq ft and features 2 master suites upstairs and a half bath down. Updated features and wall mounts ready to go for your flat screen TVs. Tons of closet and storage space. Open kitchen, living room, washer/dryer combo provided. Gated entrance w/ 1 reserved parking spot, plus on street parking. One block from the bus line - easy access to downtown fun, without the cost.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have any available units?
6900 E Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 E Riverside Dr have?
Some of 6900 E Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 E Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6900 E Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 E Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6900 E Riverside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6900 E Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6900 E Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 6900 E Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 6900 E Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 E Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

