6900 E Riverside Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Style, space and affordability only 10 minutes from Downtown. Unit is 1,309 sq ft and features 2 master suites upstairs and a half bath down. Updated features and wall mounts ready to go for your flat screen TVs. Tons of closet and storage space. Open kitchen, living room, washer/dryer combo provided. Gated entrance w/ 1 reserved parking spot, plus on street parking. One block from the bus line - easy access to downtown fun, without the cost.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.