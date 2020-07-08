4th bedroom in garage. Can be a bedroom or workout room. Well cared for home with lots of common area square footage within walking distance of middle school! Large entertaining deck out back offers a ceiling fan for plenty of cool evenings outside! Move in 11-8-19 or later.Come on by and see how well it fits your needs!GREAT BIG DECK for cool nights or awesome BBQs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6815 Greycloud DR have any available units?
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
What amenities does 6815 Greycloud DR have?
Some of 6815 Greycloud DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 Greycloud DR currently offering any rent specials?
6815 Greycloud DR is not currently offering any rent specials.