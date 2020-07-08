6815 Greycloud DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible gym parking bbq/grill garage

4th bedroom in garage. Can be a bedroom or workout room. Well cared for home with lots of common area square footage within walking distance of middle school! Large entertaining deck out back offers a ceiling fan for plenty of cool evenings outside! Move in 11-8-19 or later.Come on by and see how well it fits your needs!GREAT BIG DECK for cool nights or awesome BBQs!