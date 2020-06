Amenities

This home is a beautiful 1 story home with a great open floor plan. Located in the McKinney Heights neighborhood on East Slaughter Ln. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open living/dining/kitchen area and a second living area. 1353 sq. ft. with small back yard so very little lawn maintenance required. Washer, dryer and fridge are included if needed. Pets are OK. Must call listing agent Michael Sammons at 512-762-6313 to schedule a showing.