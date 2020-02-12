All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6804 Shier Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6804 Shier Cove
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

6804 Shier Cove

6804 Shier Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Garrison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6804 Shier Cove, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom duplex close to William Cannon and West Gate intersection.

$1375 a month with a security deposit of $1375

Recently updated!
Tile Flooring through out
New carpet in bedrooms & living room
Ceiling Fans in every room
Brand New Remodeled kitchen
Fresh Paint through out
Central Heating and Air
Washer and Dryer Connections
Quaint Backyard
Storage Closet

Leased by owner and ready to go. This property is a must see and wont last long! Please call/ email for more information. Airohc@gmail.com/ (512)750-3905

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/austin-tx?lid=12448213

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5056861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Shier Cove have any available units?
6804 Shier Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Shier Cove have?
Some of 6804 Shier Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Shier Cove currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Shier Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Shier Cove pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Shier Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6804 Shier Cove offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Shier Cove offers parking.
Does 6804 Shier Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Shier Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Shier Cove have a pool?
No, 6804 Shier Cove does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Shier Cove have accessible units?
No, 6804 Shier Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Shier Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 Shier Cove has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl
Austin, TX 78737
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin