6801 Beckett Road

Amenities
Beautifully maintained condo with great layout in gated community with pool access. Just off William Cannon with easy access to Mopac, 290 and the Y at Oak Hill. Has high ceilings and lots of natural light, side yard with patio and fencing, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and curtains. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double vanity, jacuzzi tub with shower. Yard care handled by association. Comes with one-car garage plus unreserved parking spaces. Pets welcome (but no pit bulls per association). Seeking 1-year lease. Security deposit $1695.
Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
NOTE: Once you have registered for a self-showing, please call or text us for the gate code.
Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.