6801 Beckett Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Beautifully maintained condo with great layout in gated community with pool access. Just off William Cannon with easy access to Mopac, 290 and the Y at Oak Hill. Has high ceilings and lots of natural light, side yard with patio and fencing, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and curtains. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double vanity, jacuzzi tub with shower. Yard care handled by association. Comes with one-car garage plus unreserved parking spaces. Pets welcome (but no pit bulls per association). Seeking 1-year lease. Security deposit $1695.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



NOTE: Once you have registered for a self-showing, please call or text us for the gate code.



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.