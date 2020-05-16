All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6801 Beckett Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6801 Beckett Road
Last updated January 16 2020 at 4:52 PM

6801 Beckett Road

6801 Beckett Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6801 Beckett Road, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautifully maintained condo with great layout in gated community with pool access. Just off William Cannon with easy access to Mopac, 290 and the Y at Oak Hill. Has high ceilings and lots of natural light, side yard with patio and fencing, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and curtains. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double vanity, jacuzzi tub with shower. Yard care handled by association. Comes with one-car garage plus unreserved parking spaces. Pets welcome (but no pit bulls per association). Seeking 1-year lease. Security deposit $1695.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

NOTE: Once you have registered for a self-showing, please call or text us for the gate code.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Beckett Road have any available units?
6801 Beckett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Beckett Road have?
Some of 6801 Beckett Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Beckett Road currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Beckett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Beckett Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 Beckett Road is pet friendly.
Does 6801 Beckett Road offer parking?
Yes, 6801 Beckett Road offers parking.
Does 6801 Beckett Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 Beckett Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Beckett Road have a pool?
Yes, 6801 Beckett Road has a pool.
Does 6801 Beckett Road have accessible units?
No, 6801 Beckett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Beckett Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 Beckett Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Corazon
1000 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin