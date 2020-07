Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d098c3609f ---- Great Large home in Stoney Ridge. Two car garage, fenced yard. One Bedroom Downstairs Downstairs with attached Full Bathroom as downstairs Guest Bath. Very Large Loft type space upstairs. New Luxury Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout Home. No Carpet Anywhere! Pet Friendly House. $1625 Deposit/Move In Fee. $1625 Rent. $250 one time move in fee per pet. $20 monthly pet rent per pet.