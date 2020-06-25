All apartments in Austin
6708 Windrift WAY
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

6708 Windrift WAY

6708 Windrift Way · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Windrift Way, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath duplex is centrally located right off William Cannon and close to shopping and entertainment. This condo boasts an open floor plan with high ceilings and a fireplace. Large backyard off of the master room. One car garage Available late October!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

