Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath duplex is centrally located right off William Cannon and close to shopping and entertainment. This condo boasts an open floor plan with high ceilings and a fireplace. Large backyard off of the master room. One car garage Available late October!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6708 Windrift WAY have?
Some of 6708 Windrift WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
