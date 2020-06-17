All apartments in Austin
6704 Swamp Mallow DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6704 Swamp Mallow DR

6704 Swamp Mallow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6704 Swamp Mallow Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom home, plus study area that backs up to the park. This home offers lots of natural light, open floor plan throughout, a spacious & open kitchen with abundant granite counter space, gas utilities, 18 tile throughout and a full sprinkler system. This gorgeous new community is surrounded on all sides by lush & mature park trees from McKinney Falls Park. Perfect for families! Rent will be discounted for the 1st few months & then adjusted back to $1,850 a month. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Swamp Mallow DR have any available units?
6704 Swamp Mallow DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6704 Swamp Mallow DR currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Swamp Mallow DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Swamp Mallow DR pet-friendly?
No, 6704 Swamp Mallow DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6704 Swamp Mallow DR offer parking?
No, 6704 Swamp Mallow DR does not offer parking.
Does 6704 Swamp Mallow DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 Swamp Mallow DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Swamp Mallow DR have a pool?
No, 6704 Swamp Mallow DR does not have a pool.
Does 6704 Swamp Mallow DR have accessible units?
No, 6704 Swamp Mallow DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Swamp Mallow DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6704 Swamp Mallow DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6704 Swamp Mallow DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6704 Swamp Mallow DR does not have units with air conditioning.
