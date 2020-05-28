Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

6701 Tara Drive Available 04/15/20 Lovely South East Austin Home! Move In Ready! - Great single story home with an easy floor plan! No Carpet. Bamboo flooring in bedrooms and living room. Open living area. Spacious kitchen with all appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom with full bath and ample closet space. Nice size landscaped backyard with covered patio. Comes with washer & dryer! 2 car garage with opener. Close to parks and recreation areas. Community pool.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



