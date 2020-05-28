Amenities
6701 Tara Drive Available 04/15/20 Lovely South East Austin Home! Move In Ready! - Great single story home with an easy floor plan! No Carpet. Bamboo flooring in bedrooms and living room. Open living area. Spacious kitchen with all appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom with full bath and ample closet space. Nice size landscaped backyard with covered patio. Comes with washer & dryer! 2 car garage with opener. Close to parks and recreation areas. Community pool.
NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.
Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions
Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50
All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.
(RLNE4710559)