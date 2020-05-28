All apartments in Austin
6701 Tara Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

6701 Tara Drive

6701 Tara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Tara Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

6701 Tara Drive Available 04/15/20 Lovely South East Austin Home! Move In Ready! - Great single story home with an easy floor plan! No Carpet. Bamboo flooring in bedrooms and living room. Open living area. Spacious kitchen with all appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom with full bath and ample closet space. Nice size landscaped backyard with covered patio. Comes with washer & dryer! 2 car garage with opener. Close to parks and recreation areas. Community pool.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4710559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Tara Drive have any available units?
6701 Tara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Tara Drive have?
Some of 6701 Tara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Tara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Tara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Tara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 Tara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6701 Tara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Tara Drive offers parking.
Does 6701 Tara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6701 Tara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Tara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6701 Tara Drive has a pool.
Does 6701 Tara Drive have accessible units?
No, 6701 Tara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Tara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Tara Drive has units with dishwashers.
