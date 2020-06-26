6700 Manchaca Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

We are a new community with vegetable gardens, new fruit trees, and majestic oak trees. Our 3-bedroom loft townhomes feature hardwood floors, Juliette balconies and extra storage areas. This is the only available townhome remaining in the 14-unit complex. Neighbors gather for dinners and resident activities. There’s a multi-purpose center with a full catering kitchen, gym, personal training, and free classes—yoga, cooking, and pilates--onsite. Plus with solar power, rainwater and graywater recycling, and energy conserving features, B-Austin is 4-star rated by the Austin Energy Green Build program. Next to the Metro #3 Line stop, close to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, and schools and 15 minutes to downtown. Live in peace and quiet in the middle of a bustling city. Office conference and co-working space is available in an adjacent building.