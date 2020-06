Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher game room oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Beautiful well maintain three bedroom home in Harris Branch with gorgeous landscaping and private backyard to enjoy and relax. All the bedrooms are upstairs with a huge game room. Cozy Combo living & dining open to kitchen area. House comes with fridge, washer & dryer. Landlord is taking care of the lawn. Easy access to I130 and I35 and close to major companies like Samsung and Dell. Easy commute to downtown.