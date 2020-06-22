All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6508 Scenic Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6508 Scenic Cove
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6508 Scenic Cove

6508 Scenic Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6508 Scenic Cove, Austin, TX 78739

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful Home in Circle C Ranch (Austin, TX) - Beautiful and spacious well-maintained home on cul de sac in Circle C Ranch located in southwest Austin. Home features a variety of functional rooms, high ceilings, fire place, wood floors, large kitchen, large master down, and gorgeous fully landscaped and irrigated front/backyard. Upstairs has additional second living area with 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. Wonderful neighborhood amenities including parks, trails, pools, and golf! AISD schools. Dogs negotiable but age, breed and weight restrictions apply. 2 year lease preferred. Available June 10, 2020.

(RLNE5846001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Scenic Cove have any available units?
6508 Scenic Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Scenic Cove have?
Some of 6508 Scenic Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Scenic Cove currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Scenic Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Scenic Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Scenic Cove is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Scenic Cove offer parking?
No, 6508 Scenic Cove does not offer parking.
Does 6508 Scenic Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6508 Scenic Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Scenic Cove have a pool?
Yes, 6508 Scenic Cove has a pool.
Does 6508 Scenic Cove have accessible units?
No, 6508 Scenic Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Scenic Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Scenic Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin