6508 Scenic Cove

Beautiful Home in Circle C Ranch (Austin, TX) - Beautiful and spacious well-maintained home on cul de sac in Circle C Ranch located in southwest Austin. Home features a variety of functional rooms, high ceilings, fire place, wood floors, large kitchen, large master down, and gorgeous fully landscaped and irrigated front/backyard. Upstairs has additional second living area with 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. Wonderful neighborhood amenities including parks, trails, pools, and golf! AISD schools. Dogs negotiable but age, breed and weight restrictions apply. 2 year lease preferred. Available June 10, 2020.



(RLNE5846001)