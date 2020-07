Amenities

6502 Brushy Ridge Cove Available 04/13/19 Fantastic remodel - Completely updated home on an over sized tree covered lot, backing to a green space, so no neighbors behind. No carpet, gorgeous tile showers and kitchen back-splash, SS appliances, Quartz counters, ceiling fans throughout, double vanity in master, and more. A must see! Ask agent about pet fees. Pet owners must go to www.PetScreening.com using this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/0IShf3YZvZsh



