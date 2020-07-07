6500 Winterberry Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful cul-de-sac home backing up to the canyonlands of Jester Estates. The large private backyard designed to entertain and the spacious kitchen with quartz countertops and a cook's pantry makes this house a hostess's dream. The oversized master bedroom has room for a separate seating area, large master bath, and private balcony. Energy-efficient, equipped with a Tesla wall connector, as well as solar panels that save you hundreds of dollars a year. Feeds to the highly-rated Hill Elementary, Murchison Middle and Anderson High.