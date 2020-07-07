All apartments in Austin
6500 Winterberry Drive

6500 Winterberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6500 Winterberry Drive, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful cul-de-sac home backing up to the canyonlands of Jester Estates. The large private backyard designed to entertain and the spacious kitchen with quartz countertops and a cook's pantry makes this house a hostess's dream. The oversized master bedroom has room for a separate seating area, large master bath, and private balcony. Energy-efficient, equipped with a Tesla wall connector, as well as solar panels that save you hundreds of dollars a year. Feeds to the highly-rated Hill Elementary, Murchison Middle and Anderson High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Winterberry Drive have any available units?
6500 Winterberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 Winterberry Drive have?
Some of 6500 Winterberry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Winterberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Winterberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Winterberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 Winterberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6500 Winterberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6500 Winterberry Drive offers parking.
Does 6500 Winterberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Winterberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Winterberry Drive have a pool?
No, 6500 Winterberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Winterberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 6500 Winterberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Winterberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 Winterberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

